National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.48

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and traded as high as $42.31. National Beverage shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 9,044 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in National Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Beverage by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

