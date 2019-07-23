National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) received a $23.00 price objective from equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $21.84. 5,952,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.28. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

