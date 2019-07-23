nDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,125.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $20,125.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00295179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.01699151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000734 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.