NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 178.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 151,676 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $3,461,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 30,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at $898,889.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,876 shares of company stock worth $7,674,362. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 758,552 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 431,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 687,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 380,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

