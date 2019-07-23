Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.73. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 367,614 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.