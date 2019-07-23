Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 13,133 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 5,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen set a $63.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $208.84. 17,179,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,963,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $932.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

