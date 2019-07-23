New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CICC Research upgraded shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Shares of EDU traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,137. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $109.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $796.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.52 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,291,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,709,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,806 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,063,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,115,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

