New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.49 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $28,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 90,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $739.60. The company had a trading volume of 714,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,368. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $765.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock valued at $66,273,971. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $658.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.