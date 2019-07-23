New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.81. 28,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $153.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

