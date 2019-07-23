NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 14,168 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 22,488.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,573,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,806,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 target price on nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 366,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $9,550,433.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,015,786 shares of company stock worth $101,315,702. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,062. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.43 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

