NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,118,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

IAA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,703. IAA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

