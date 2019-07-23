NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $356,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 25,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,054. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

