Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Announces GBX 12.40 Dividend

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,667.80 ($21.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,723.58. Nichols has a twelve month low of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The stock has a market cap of $616.57 million and a PE ratio of 24.10.

Get Nichols alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Numis Securities raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.