Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,726,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,110,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,235,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,735,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 386,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

