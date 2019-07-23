Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,157,000 after acquiring an additional 637,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,034,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,623,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

BKI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.51 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,645. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

