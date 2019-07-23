NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 434,358 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,358 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of CenterPoint Energy worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,993,000 after purchasing an additional 550,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,903,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,840,000 after purchasing an additional 559,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,953,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,486. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 229,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.85 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.