NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 17,968 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $36,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,582,000 after purchasing an additional 830,689 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 147,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,878. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

