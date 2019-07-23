NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $89,552.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $89,552.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 603,367,001 coins and its circulating supply is 403,367,001 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.