Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 21500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.