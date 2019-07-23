Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NWN stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.28. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 38,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $18,463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

