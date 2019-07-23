Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.96. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 10,418 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85.

Get Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 249.0% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 36,781 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.