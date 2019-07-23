Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,883. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $118.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

