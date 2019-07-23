OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. 1,480,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.