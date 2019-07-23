OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases 1,590 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. 2,846,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.10. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

