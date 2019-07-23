Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 684.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,133 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $3,239,000. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

