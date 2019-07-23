OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $20.27. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 321,812 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

