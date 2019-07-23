Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 215 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $13,083,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $315.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,962. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.05 and a twelve month high of $345.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

