Oroplata Resources (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) were down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 70,906 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 258,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.

Oroplata Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

