Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of OR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 867,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 557,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

