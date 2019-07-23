Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -17.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.08. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$16.08.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$100.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently -23.20%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

