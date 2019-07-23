Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31, approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.39% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

