Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,335.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,335 ($30.51) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 833380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.58 ($0.24).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

