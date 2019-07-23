Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.82. 3,577,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,293. The company has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

