Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 38,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,284,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after purchasing an additional 270,547 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 296,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

