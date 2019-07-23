Park National Corp OH Sells 1,175 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,598,000 after purchasing an additional 229,204 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after purchasing an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.72. 2,208,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,435. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $302.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.