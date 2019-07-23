Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $228.86. 939,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $231.45.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

