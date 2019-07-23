Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 126,000 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 126,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.05% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 842.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4,590.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 746,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 72.14%. The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

