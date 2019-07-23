Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,023 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,592,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,628,000 after buying an additional 4,367,872 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,756,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,272,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,669,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 696,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,025,000 after buying an additional 373,383 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. 1,242,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

