Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,584,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,790,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after buying an additional 85,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. 3,851,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,421. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 201.77% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cleveland Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.