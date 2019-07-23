Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.21.

Northern Trust stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.01. 1,324,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

