Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 10,500 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,915,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $164.40. 1,212,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $128.27 and a 1-year high of $167.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

