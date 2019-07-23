Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,244,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,521,000 after buying an additional 805,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 0.66. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

