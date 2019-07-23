PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,231,676.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,142. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.14. 175,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

