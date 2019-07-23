Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 105.3% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 18,580,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,397,592. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

