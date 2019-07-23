Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PLL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.67.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

