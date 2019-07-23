Platinum Capital (ASX:PMC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.69 ($1.20) and last traded at A$1.69 ($1.20), approximately 157,805 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.70 ($1.21).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.61. The company has a market cap of $486.24 million and a P/E ratio of -20.30.

About Platinum Capital (ASX:PMC)

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

