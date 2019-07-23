Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PCGH traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 225.50 ($2.95). 52,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.59. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst has a twelve month low of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($3.01).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

