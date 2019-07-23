Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given a $192.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) has been assigned a $192.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

POOL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 298,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,562. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.17. Pool has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 16,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $2,914,212.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,910.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 36,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,630.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,432,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,973 shares of company stock valued at $25,912,532. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

