PostCoin (POST) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. PostCoin has a market cap of $19,312.00 and $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009427 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

