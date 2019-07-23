PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) Holdings Cut by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 comprises 15.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $49,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 876,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,823,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 825,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,596,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 168,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $11,249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.24.

